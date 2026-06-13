Cubs' Javier Assad: Sharp in win

Assad (4-1) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Assad received a favorable matchup for his return to the Cubs' rotation, and he made good on it. He's tossed 12.1 scoreless innings against the Giants over his last two appearances since rejoining the big club June 6. The right-hander looks poised to get a stretch of starts while Jameson Taillon (hamstring) and Matthew Boyd (knee/shoulder) remain out. Over 10 appearances (four starts) this season, Assad has a 3.99 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 38.1 innings. Assad is penciled in for a home start versus the Rockies next week.