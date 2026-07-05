Cubs' Javier Assad: Sidesteps danger in no-decision

Assad took a no-decision Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Assad kept the St. Louis bats in check Sunday, scattering two singles over 4.2 shutout innings, and he notably escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second frame. The 28-year-old right-hander has been much more impactful as a starter versus a reliever, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 37 innings from the rotation as opposed to a 5.12 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 19.1 frames out of the bullpen. It's unknown how Assad will next be deployed, as it's possible Jameson Taillon (hamstring) will be ready to take his next turn in the rotation.