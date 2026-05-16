The Cubs reinstated Wicks (elbow) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wicks has been dealing with inflammation in his forearm and elbow since the early stages of spring training. He began making rehab starts with Iowa on April 18 and has since turned in a 5.48 ERA and 1.78 WHIP to go with an 18:10 K:BB through 21.1 innings. He'll stay put in the minors despite being given a clean bill of health, but with Matthew Boyd (knee), Justin Steele (elbow) and Cade Horton (elbow) all sidelined, Wicks could be called back up to the big leagues if Chicago's rotation depth is tested further.