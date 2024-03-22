Steele suffered a left knee contusion during Friday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Steele was hit in the knee by a comebacker off the bat of Luis Matos during the second inning of Friday's contest, but it seems Steele managed to escape without any serious injuries. It remains to be seen whether he'll start as scheduled on Opening Day, but a trip to the injured list appears unlikely for the 28-year-old southpaw. Steele has allowed six earned runs across 11 innings this spring while striking out 13 batters and walking two.