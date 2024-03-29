Share Video

Link copied!

Steele exited Thursday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury to his left hamstring, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Steele moved quickly off the mound to field a bunt and suffered the injury in the process. He pitched very well prior to his exit, allowing only three hits and one earned run to go along with a walk and six strikeouts across 4.2 innings. The extent of the issue is not currently clear.

More News