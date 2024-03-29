Steele exited Thursday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury to his left hamstring, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Steele moved quickly off the mound to field a bunt and suffered the injury in the process. He pitched very well prior to his exit, allowing only three hits and one earned run to go along with a walk and six strikeouts across 4.2 innings. The extent of the issue is not currently clear.