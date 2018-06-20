Cubs' Justin Wilson: Blows save Tuesday
Wilson (1-2) blew the save and took the loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk over an inning of work.
Wilson got the save opportunity with Brandon Morrow (back) unavailable, and he couldn't shut the door. The lefty was within one out of escaping with the save, but pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer delivered a two-run double to put Los Angeles up 4-3. Wilson still carries a solid 2.73 ERA, and he could get additional save opportunities if Morrow has to miss any extended time, though Steve Cishek and Pedro Strop figure to be in the mix from the right side, too.
