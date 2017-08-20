Play

Uehara (neck) was activated from the DL prior to Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

He only missed two weeks with the neck ailment. Look for Uehara to resume a low-to-mid leverage role for the Cubs. He has a 3.55 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 38 innings this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast