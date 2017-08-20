Uehara (neck) was activated from the DL prior to Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

He only missed two weeks with the neck ailment. Look for Uehara to resume a low-to-mid leverage role for the Cubs. He has a 3.55 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 38 innings this season.