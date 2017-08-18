Cubs' Koji Uehara: Will throw another bullpen Friday
Uehara (neck) is set to toss his second bullpen in the last three days prior to Chicago's game against the Blue Jays on Friday, MLB.com's Carrie Muskat reports.
Uehara felt fine following his initial bullpen session Wednesday, which marked the first time he toed the rubber since landing on the DL on Aug. 9. If all goes well during Friday's appearance, the right-hander could return to the club during their road trip in Cincinnati next week.
