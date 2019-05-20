Koji Uehara: Playing days over
Uehara plans to announce his retirement from professional baseball Monday, Jim Allen of Kyodo News reports.
After a successful decade-long run in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball to begin his professional career, Uehera made the leap to North America in 2009, signing a two-year deal with Baltimore. While seeing action with the Orioles, Rangers, Red Sox and Cubs over the next nine years, Uehara was one of the majors' most productive relievers, notching 95 saves and posting a 2.66 ERA and 26.5 K-BB% over 436 appearances. The 44-year-old returned to Japan after the 2017 campaign and has continued to work in a relief role for the Yomiuri Giants, but it appears he's now ready to close the book on a storied career. In addition to his achievements in the MLB, Uehara was an eight-time NPB All-Star.
