Uehara signed with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan on Friday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

The 42-year-old pitched for four teams in nine seasons since coming to America in 2009. He'll end his major-league career with a 2.66 ERA and 95 saves in 480.2 innings. His 79 saves for Boston rank seventh in Red Sox history.

