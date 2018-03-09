Koji Uehara: Returning to Japan
Uehara signed with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan on Friday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
The 42-year-old pitched for four teams in nine seasons since coming to America in 2009. He'll end his major-league career with a 2.66 ERA and 95 saves in 480.2 innings. His 79 saves for Boston rank seventh in Red Sox history.
More News
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...