Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Tuesday that Tucker (calf) did some running Monday and has returned to Chicago after rehabbing in Florida, 670 The Score reports.

Hoyer added that Tucker is "moving in the right direction" and he hopes the outfielder can return to the active roster "for a few games" before the end of the regular season. Tucker has been out for most of September with a left calf strain and has struggled to make positive strides with his recovery. His return doesn't appear imminent, and if Tucker does make it back later this week, it will likely be in a limited capacity.