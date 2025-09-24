Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Tucker (calf) is "trending toward" returning to the lineup this weekend against the Cardinals, 670 The Score reports.

Tucker's recovery from a left calf strain has come slowly, but he's made progress this week and it sounds like he's likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list before the regular season concludes. The Cubs could use him at designated hitter in order to protect his calf, which would mean playing Seiya Suzuki in right field. Tucker has missed nearly all of September with the injury.