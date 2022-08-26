Stroman (3-6) allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out one across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Cardinals.

Stroman didn't allow a home run, but he had two disastrous innings to sink his outing. He allowed five of the first six batters he faced to reach base to begin the game. Three frames later, he surrendered four consecutive one-out singles. Stroman has pitched well for long stretches this season, but he's now coughed up at least five earned runs in four of his 18 starts. That has inflated his ERA to 4.10 across 96.2 innings for the season.