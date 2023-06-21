Stroman (9-4) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Pirates. He allowed five hits and a walk, while striking out five.

Stroman has been exceptional lately, as that's now seven straight quality starts since he allowed six runs in 2.2 innings against Minnesota on May 14. In the seven appearances since then, the righty has a stellar 1.29 ERA and has earned the win each time out. The only thing Stroman hasn't done at an elite level this year is miss bats, as he now has 83 strikeouts across 98.2 innings. However, that hasn't been a big part of his game at the MLB level, and he should be able to maintain his success despite not overpowering hitters. Stroman will look for his eighth straight quality start and win in his next outing, which is tentatively set for June 28 against the Phillies.