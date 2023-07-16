Stroman (10-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Stroman was cruising through Boston's lineup Saturday before surrendering a leadoff double to Justin Turner in the top of the fourth, which would eventually lead to one run coming across for the Red Sox. The right-hander would then go 1-2-3 over the next two innings to log his major league-leading 15th quality start. Stroman had allowed at least three runs in each of his last three starts coming in and now holds a 5.40 ERA in July after Saturday's performance. His ERA of 2.88 on the season currently ranks fifth in the National League.