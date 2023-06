The Cubs expect Stroman (finger) to make his next start this weekend, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

After being pulled from his start Sunday due to a blister on his right index finger, Stroman appears to be in line to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Saturday against Cleveland. It hasn't been confirmed just yet, but the Cubs will know for sure whether Stroman is good to go within the next couple of days.