Stroman did not factor into the decision against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out five and walking four over 7.2 innings.

Stroman tossed 62 of 96 pitches for strikes Saturday. One of Stroman's two earned runs came in the eighth inning after he was relieved by Rowan Wick, when Willy Adames knocked in Christian Yelich. Despite the two-run outing, Stroman picked up a quality start, his seventh of the year and his fourth in his last six games. In his last three starts, the righty has lowered his ERA from 4.20 to where it currently sits at 3.83.