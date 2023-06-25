Stroman was removed from Sunday's start against the Cardinals in London with an apparent hand injury, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 32-year-old was seen shaking his right hand in discomfort before he exited with an athletic trainer during the fourth inning. Stroman endured one of his worst starts of the season prior to the injury and allowed six runs on nine hits across just 3.1 innings. It remains to be seen if the right-hander will be available for his next turn through the rotation.