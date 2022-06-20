Stroman (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session within the next few days, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Stroman's inflamed right shoulder apparently responded well to playing catch last week, so he's poised to get back on the mound in what will mark the next step forward in his throwing progression. Once Stroman is comfortable using all his pitches during bullpen sessions, he'll advance to facing hitters in live batting practice before throwing a simulated game or heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.