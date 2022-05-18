Stroman (illness) is listed as the Cubs' probable starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in Chicago, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Stroman cleared all COVID-19-related protocols Tuesday and rejoined the team, but the Cubs will give him two days to regain conditioning before formally reinstating him from the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday. Because Stroman didn't complete a rehab assignment beforehand and hasn't started since May 1 before landing on the IL, the Cubs could limit his workload more than usual in his return to action.