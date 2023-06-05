Stroman (6-4) allowed an unearned run on four hits across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Padres. He walked three and struck out six.

After a rough start against Minnesota on May 14, Stroman has been locked in over his last four outings, allowing just three earned runs across 29 innings. That's allowed the righty to lower his season ERA to a sparkling 2.39. Stroman had an ERA of 3.50 or lower each of the last three years, so while he might not be able to keep up this pace, he should remain a strong fantasy contributor the rest of the way. Stroman is tentatively set to start again Friday against the Giants on the road.