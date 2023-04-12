Stroman (2-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings during a 5-2 loss to Seattle. He struck out six.

Stroman was sharp early and posted two scoreless innings to start the game, extending his streak to 14, but he got into trouble in the third after surrendering a leadoff double to nine-hole hitter J.P. Crawford. The right-hander walked two and gave up RBI singles to Teoscar Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez before getting back-to-back outs to end the inning. The quality start marked Stroman's third of the season, but he couldn't get any run support and picked up his first loss. Not known for having swing-and-miss stuff, Stroman has 20 strikeouts through his first 18 innings.