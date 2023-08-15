Stroman (hip) is experiencing right rib discomfort and will not be activated from the injured list Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Stroman had been slated to return to the Cubs' rotation Wednesday night against the White Sox, but his absence will stretch on at least a little while longer. The 32-year-old is being evaluated Tuesday by Chicago's medical staff to determine the severity of this rib-related setback. He originally landed on the injured list Aug. 2 due to right hip inflammation.
