Leiter is scheduled to start Thursday's game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Leiter joins the rotation as a replacement for Alec Mills (back), who exited seven pitches into his most recent start Sunday against the Red Sox and was moved to the 15-day injured list. Following Mills' departure, Leiter stepped in and struck out five over 5.1 innings of one-run ball, so the right-hander should be sufficiently stretched out as he prepares for his fourth start of the season with the big-league club.