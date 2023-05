Mervis went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run, two runs scored and three total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Mervis was dropped to ninth in the order for the first time all season, but the 25-year-old responded with arguably his best game of the year. The Cubs have veterans Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini on hand, but Mervis figures to keep seeing regular playing time at first base as the team looks to get him acclimated to the MLB level, and efforts like this certainly help his cause.