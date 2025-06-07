Shaw went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.

Despite facing Detroit ace Tarik Skubal, Shaw managed to record his second straight multi-hit effort, and he mustered Chicago's only run in a game where scoring was at a premium. After getting demoted following a rocky start to his rookie campaign, Shaw has been a lot better since getting recalled from Triple-A Iowa on May 19. Over his past 16 games, the 23-year-old has slashed .345/.387/.466 with seven doubles, four RBI and 10 runs scored.