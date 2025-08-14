Shaw went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Shaw had a well-rounded effort in the win, mashing his 10th home run of the season and stealing his 15th base in 17 attempts. While it's been an up-and-down rookie campaign for the 23-year-old, reaching double figures in both of those categories showcases his long-term potential. Shaw also encouragingly held on to his starting job at third base through the trade deadline, though the Cubs did add utility man Willi Castro to provide a bit more infield versatility.