Shaw (oblique) said Thursday that he expects to make his Cactus League debut within the next few days, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Shaw suffered an oblique injury back on Feb. 5 before camp began, but he's been working out with no issues lately and is not expected to have any restrictions once he's officially cleared for games. The Cubs' season-opening series in Tokyo versus the Dodgers is less than three weeks away, and it's not clear whether Shaw will have enough time to fully ramp up for that two-game set. Shaw is the favorite to serve as the Cubs' primary third baseman this season.