Shaw went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Shaw was not in the startling lineup Saturday, but he returned Sunday and made his mark from the No. 9 spot in the order. The rookie was out of the lineup twice in the previous three days, with Willi Castro getting the start at the hot corner each time. Shaw has mostly played well since the All-Star break and should continue to see regular playing time, through it does appear that the Cubs want to find ways to get Castro into the lineup, which could come at Shaw's expense.