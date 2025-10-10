Boyd did not factor into the decision in Thursday's win over the Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 scoreless innings.

The lefty changed speeds effectively and left the mound to a standing ovation from the Wrigley Field faithful, having fanned Christian Yelich with two runners in scoring position for his final out. Boyd has posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 9.2 innings spanning three starts this postseason after putting up a 3.21 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 31 starts (179.2 innings) during the regular season.