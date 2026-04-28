Boyd did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over four-plus innings against the Padres. He struck out four.

Boyd struggled from the outset, as a leadoff walk to Ramon Laureano spiraled into a three-run first inning, though the damage could have been worse with two runners left in scoring position. It has been a rocky start to 2026 for Boyd, who dealt with a left biceps strain earlier in April and has been largely ineffective when on the mound, posting a 1-1 record with a 7.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 18 innings (four starts). The southpaw is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks.