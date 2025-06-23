The Cubs selected Fulmer's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Monday.

Fulmer will begin his second stint in the big leagues with the Cubs, after he previously made 58 relief appearances for the club during the 2023 season. He underwent UCL revision surgery shortly after that season and didn't pitch in 2024 before catching on with the Red Sox. After being booted off the Red Sox's 40-man roster and electing free agency in April, Fulmer reunited with the Cubs on a minor-league deal and pitched effectively at the Triple-A level. He'll earn another look in the Chicago bullpen after he logged a 2.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB in 24.1 innings with Iowa.