The Giants signed Fulmer to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Fulmer got into three games in the majors in 2025 but spent most of the year at the Triple-A level, collecting a 3.39 ERA and 86:29 K:BB over 66.1 innings. The right-hander will turn 33 in March and will attempt to win one of the final spots in the San Francisco bullpen.