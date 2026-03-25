Giants' Michael Fulmer: Fails to make Opening Day roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants reassigned Fulmer to minor-league camp Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Fulmer joined the Giants as a non-roster invitee in February, and he had a solid showing during spring training with five earned runs allowed and a 16:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings. He made just three regular-season appearances between the Cubs and Red Sox last season after missing all of 2024 due to UCL revision surgery.
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