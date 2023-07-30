Madrigal (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Madrigal returned to the lineup after missing a little more than three weeks with a hamstring strain. He started at third and batted ninth in his first game back. Madrigal and Patrick Wisdom should compete for time at the hot corner moving forward, with the former a better contact hitter but the latter providing more power potential. Madrigal could have some sneaky fantasy value if he takes over on a more regular basis.