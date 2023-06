Madrigal will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

He'll pick up a third consecutive start despite having gotten on base at a .286 clip through his first two contests since being promoted from Triple-A Iowa on Friday. The Cubs have an opening in the lineup at the moment while Seiya Suzuki (undisclosed) tends to a minor injury, but once Suzuki is healthy, Madrigal will have to battle Trey Mancini or Christopher Morel for one spot in Chicago's everyday lineup.