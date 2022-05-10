site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Madrigal is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
Madrigal is 0-for-11 over his past four games and will take a seat Tuesday. Jonathan Villar will man the keystone in his place.
