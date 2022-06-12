site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Remains sidelined
RotoWire Staff
Madrigal will sit Sunday against the Yankees.
Madrigal left Friday's series opener with groin tightness and did not appear in Saturday's contest. His expected return date is not clear. Jonathan Villar will handle second base Sunday.
