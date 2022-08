Madrigal went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Brewers.

Madrigal gave the Cubs a spark as their leadoff hitter. The second baseman is now batting .250 this season, though he's upped that to .325 across 12 games this month, which has been his first action since June due to a groin injury. If Madrigal stays healthy, he could be primed for a good finish to the year as Chicago's primary option at the keystone and a regular leadoff hitter.