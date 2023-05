Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

Neither team generated a ton of offense, but Hoerner sparked the Cubs' win from the leadoff spot. The infielder is now batting .295 this season despite entering this game in a mini 1-for-11 slump, and he has scored 27 runs in 40 games. So long as Hoerner is healthy and sitting atop the order, he should continue to produce strong fantasy numbers the rest of the way.