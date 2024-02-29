Wisdom was scratched from Chicago's lineup ahead of Thursday's Cactus League game against Colorado due to right quad tightness, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wisdom's absence was described as precautionary, so his injury doesn't seem to be too severe. The Cubs may hold him out of the lineup for the next couple of exhibition games, but Wisdom should be able to return and continue competing for a roster spot. The 32-year-old is currently 1-for-8 with a double across three games in Cactus League play.