Wisdom went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Wisdom hit a game-tying home run against Arizona reliever Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning. It was his third home run in as many days and fourth over the last seven games, giving him a total of nine long balls for the season. Wisdom may not hit for a great average anytime soon, as he's batting just .219 after hitting .231 last year, but the power looks real. The third baseman popped 28 home runs in just 106 games last season and could be on pace to reach 30 homers for the first time in his career this year.