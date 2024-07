Wisdom went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Wisdom entered the game as a defensive replacement in the fifth inning and later hit his fourth home run of the year in the ninth. The 32-year-old remains a clear bench player for the Cubs, with the likes of Michael Busch and Christopher Morel ahead of him at the corner infield spots, so Wisdom is unlikely to have a ton of fantasy value the rest of the way unless any regulars get hurt.