Wisdom went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Wisdom also struck out twice, displaying his all-or-nothing approach, but fantasy managers won't complain too much. The third baseman now has home runs in his last two games, giving him a team-high 14 for the season. Wisdom's four RBI also pushed him to 36 this year, putting him two ahead of Ian Happ's 34 RBI for the team lead.