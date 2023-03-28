Wisdom may split time at third base for the Cubs along with Edwin Rios and Nick Madrigal, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

This isn't great news for Wisdom, who started 134 games last season. It seems like that number will come down with three players in the mix at the hot corner. Wisdom is expected to play mostly against lefties, while Rios gets some righties and Madrigal works in as more of a contact hitter in certain spots. Someone could emerge and take over most of the playing time, but until that happens, it might be a situation worth avoiding in fantasy.