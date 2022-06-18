Wisdom isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Wisdom started every game over the last month but will get a breather after he went 4-for-16 with a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Jonathan Villar is starting at third base while Andrelton Simmons starts at the keystone.
