Wisdom will start at third base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

After sitting against Atlanta lefty Max Fried in Tuesday's series opener, Jonathan Villar is on the bench again Wednesday with the opposition bringing a right-hander (Charlie Morton) to the hill. Meanwhile, Wisdom has picked up starts at third base in both of those contests, and he's now been included in the lineup six straight games overall. After appearing to lose hold of an everyday role last week, Wisdom has seemingly leapfrogged Villar on the depth chart now that his bat is beginning to warm up. Over his last 10 games, Wisdom is slashing .367/.457/.733 with seven extra-base knocks.