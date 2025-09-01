Hodge allowed a run on two hits and two walks across an inning of relief in Sunday's loss to the Rockies. He struck out two.

Hodge was recalled from Triple-A Iowa before the game and was making his first MLB appearance since July 8. The righty was a bit fortunate he didn't allow more than the one run, as he walked two batters in an appearance for just the second time this year at the MLB level. After a strong rookie campaign in 2024, Hodge has struggled this season with a 6.93 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 24.2 innings for the Cubs. With Daniel Palencia emerging as Chicago's closer, Hodge is mostly off the fantasy radar at this point.