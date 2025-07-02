Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Guardians.

Suzuki has been in a nice power groove recently, as he now has five home runs in his last nine games. For the season, the slugging outfielder has 23 long balls, which is a new career best, surpassing the 21 he hit in 2024. Suzuki is now sixth in the majors in home runs, while he's also second in the majors with 70 RBI. The 30-year-old remains a productive and consistent fantasy asset, reaching the 20-homer plateau the last three years.