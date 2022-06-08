Cubs manager David Ross said Wednesday that Suzuki (finger) could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list for this weekend's series in New York against the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki, who is on the IL with a sprained left ring finger, took batting practice Tuesday and is scheduled to turn in a full workout Wednesday. The Cubs will likely check back in with Suzuki on Thursday before deciding whether he's fit to make the trip to New York or if he'll need to return to Chicago to continue his rehab program. Whenever Suzuki is activated, he should take back an everyday role in right field.